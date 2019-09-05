More from Star Tribune
Bahamian students come together at St. John's, St. Ben's
Amid their studies in Minnesota, their thoughts are with loved ones at home in the Bahamas.
West Metro
Martin Segal, groundbreaking pathologist and master clarinetist, dies at 98
Segal founded and led the first nationally accredited pathology lab in the Twin Cities at what is now Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
South Metro
Body believed to be that of missing boater is located in river near Belle Plaine
The discovery was made not far from where the man's unoccupied boat was found several days earlier.
St. Paul
String of police calls to firefighter's home preceded slaying as he battled drugs, trauma
Tom Harrigan, who was shot and killed Monday, was a highly decorated member of the National Guard whose war zone trauma led him to substances abuse, his father says.
Local
Search underway for Canadian army reservist suspected of links to neo-Nazi group
His vehicle was found abandoned just north of the Minnesota-Manitoba border.