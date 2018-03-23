More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal wins reappointment
Though some groups opposed Susan Segal, her supporters spoke up at two public hearings.
Minneapolis
Fight over front-yard hockey rink goes to Minneapolis City Hall
Some neighbors say it's a great place for kids. Another calls it an eyesore.
Local
Murder charges filed in deaths of couple called 'Paynesville royalty'
The bodies of Wilbert and Gloria Scheel were found Thursday in their car on a rural road. Their grandson is in custody.
St. Paul
Midway Peace Park gets closer to becoming a real St. Paul park
A longed-for oasis of green in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood, it could open within the next year.
Minneapolis
Jane Freeman, mother of Mike Freeman and a founding force of the DFL Party, dies at 96
The former first lady of Minnesota forged new roles for women.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.