More From Local
Local
Aging stormwater systems were not built for this volume of rain
Across Minnesota, cities large and small are scrambling to upgrade storm sewers, culverts, roadways and drainage ponds as they find themselves deluged by ever-more intense storms and flash flooding.
South Metro
Shakopee community challenging legality of electronic pulltabs
Local
They did, they did, they did get married at free Hennepin County wedding event
Twelve judges stood on the bridges of the 20th and 23rd floors, marrying about three couples each in one hour, sometimes simultaneously.
West Metro
New $25M MOA transit station set to welcome visitors 'in style'
About 44 million customers visit the Mall of America every year, with nearly 3 million shoppers and employees using the station and transit as their entry point. "This is the biggest hub for transit in the state of Minnesota," said Metropolitan Chairman Charlie Zelle at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Local
Suspect arrested in homicide of runner on Dane County road
Authorities have arrested a suspect in the homicide last month of a 26-year-old man who was killed while running on a southern Wisconsin road.