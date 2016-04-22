More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
FBI asking for leads in fatal apartment explosion
The FBI is asking for help from law enforcement agencies and the public in identifying any leads about the activities and associations of the man killed in a Beaver Dam apartment explosion.
Variety
Jury awards $3.7M to former UMD women's hockey coach
A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to a former women's hockey coach who sued the University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.
Local
Moorhead man pleads guilty to killing North Dakota man
A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man who was living in his garage.
Local
2 adults fatally shot in Milwaukee
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Milwaukee.
National
Voter registration system under auditor's microscope
An audit of Minnesota's voter registration system may shed light on claims that it's too easy for ineligible people to vote.
