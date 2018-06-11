More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Suns acquire Holmes from 76ers, Arthur from Nets
The Phoenix Suns have acquired power forward Richaun Holmes from Philadelphia and forward Darrell Arthur from Brooklyn.
Sports
results
Second RoundKey: a-amateurZach Johnson 69-67—136 Kevin Kisner 66-70—136 Tommy Fleetwood 72-65—137 Pat Perez 69-68—137 Xander Schauffele 71-66—137 Rory McIlroy 69-69—138 Erik van Rooyen 67-71—138 Matt…
Sports
Tiger Woods six shots back, but 28 golfers ahead of him
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Tiger Woods didn't entirely hurt his chances in the British Open.Better yet, he didn't hurt anyone in the gallery.Woods still walked…
Golf
Day 2 at Carnoustie
Day 2 at CARNOUSTIEKeep that cardTommy Fleetwood: The Englishman was mocked on social media for using a yellow souvenir shop "brolly" during Friday's rains but…
MN United
Borrowing from French soccer success can help U.S. to a point
France's developmental system won't work in the U.S. for a variety of reasons.
