Wild
Hamilton starts Flames' 3-goal first in 3-2 win over Oilers
Dougie Hamilton is closing out an impressive performance in a disappointing season for the Calgary Flames.
Wild
Karlsson's short-handed goal lifts Vegas to division title
William Karlsson put a spectacular bow on a surprising Pacific Division championship for expansion Vegas.
Wolves
Warriors' McCaw leaves on stretcher after hard fall
Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was taken away on a stretcher after he fell hard to the floor following a foul by Sacramento's Vince Carter during a 112-96 Golden State win Saturday night.
Wolves
Warriors' McCaw injured in scary fall as team beats Kings
In a silenced arena, two teams gathered together under the basket to pray for Patrick McCaw as Golden State's second-year guard was rushed away on a stretcher.
MN United
Vargas' goal pushes Impact past short-handed Sounders, 1-0
Jeisson Vargas doesn't like to talk much. His scoring — and his Montreal Impact teammates — say plenty about him.
