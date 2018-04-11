More from Star Tribune
Crosby's hat trick pushes Penguins past Flyers 7-0
Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins sent a message in their playoff opener.
US Open to use 25-second clocks, timed warmup in main draw
The U.S. Open will have 25-second serve clocks on all of its courts during main draw matches this year to enforce time limits between points.The…
Kepler's walk-off home run lifts Twins past Astros
The Twins scored eight in the fourth inning, but closer Fernando Rodney gave up the tying runs in the ninth inning before Max Kepler belted his second home run of the game.
Twins newcomer Reed: Pressure situations no bother
Addison Reed has appeared in six of the Twins' 10 games, leads the bullpen in innings with eight, has given up only one run, and has prevented all five runners he has inherited from scoring.
Gamer: LeBron plays all 82 games for first time in career
LeBron James capped his 15th regular season with yet another record.
