More From Sports
Twins
Santana: After first inning, I settled down
Twins righthander Ervin Santana says he was nervous in the first inning of his 2018 debut Wednesday, but "after that I settled down"
Twins
Twins score six runs in 11th inning to complete sweep of Blue Jays
Long after Ervin Santana made his return to the Twins, an extra-innings burst put the cap on their three-game sweep in Toronto since 2003.
Twins
Garver: Catching Santana 'like driving a Ferrari'
Twins catcher Mitch Garver says Ervin Santana's experience showed right away when he caught him for the first time on Wednesday.
Vikings
Packers report, eager to erase sting of 2017 season
The Green Bay Packers are jumping right into a midseason-like practice schedule in the first week of training camp.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Park Board votes to reduce pumping at Hiawatha Golf Course
The vote means an 18-hole course is unlikely.
