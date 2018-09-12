More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Joe Mauer's grand slam helps Twins score rare victory over Yankees
His slump-breaking blast to center field helped the Twins beat the Yankees for the first time in 10 meetings.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Brewers chase Cubs, Reds try to blank Dodgers
A look at what's happening around the majors today:LAST SHOTThe Brewers try to close ground on the NL Central-leading Cubs in their final showdown of…
Twins
Angels nearly get no-hitter from bullpen, beat Rangers 1-0
The Los Angeles Angels nearly came through with a no-hitter in a bullpen game.
Twins
Twins' 'opener' plan is a work in progress
The Twins intend to keep attempting the plan — having a relief pitcher pitch two innings followed by a "primary pitcher" — in September.
Wild
Yzerman steps down as Lightning GM, BriseBois takes over
Steve Yzerman stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning after building them into a perennial contender, handing the reins to longtime assistant…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.