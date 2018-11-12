Vikings

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings-Bears wrestle for control of the NFC North on Sunday night. (2:00) Detailing the Vikings' weird trips to Soldier Field. (5:00) How has the defense bounced back? (13:00) Wanted: Health for Diggs, Rhodes. (20:00) Sizing up the NFC North. (27:30) Inside Sharrif Floyd's $180 million lawsuit vs. Dr. James Andrews and others. (35:00) Your Twitter questions on Khalil Mack, Adam Thielen and more.