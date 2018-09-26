More from Star Tribune
Twins
Herrmann homer lifts Mariners past A's, gives Astros AL West
Pinch-hitter Chris Herrmann's two-run homer in the 11th inning gave the Seattle Mariners a 10-8 win over Oakland on Tuesday night, clinching the AL West for Houston and leaving the Athletics with a wild-card matchup against the New York Yankees.
Golf
How a key golf stat gives us great Ryder Cup clues
Statistics could play a big part in the strategy used in the Ryder Cup. Minnesota's own Tom Lehman is a believer.
Twins
Bauer has solid start for Indians; ChiSox win 5-4
Trevor Bauer's performance was encouraging, and Carlos Carrasco was even better — until a late meltdown.
Twins
Hildenberger's September struggles continue as Twins fall to Detroit
Hildenberger gave up three hits and walk in the eighth, including RBI singles by Nick Castellanos and Niko Goodrum.
Twins
Bumgarner's single in 12th lifts Giants past Padres 5-4
Pitcher Madison Bumgarner had the first game-ending hit of his career, a pinch-hit single in the 12th inning that drove in Gorkys Hernandez, and lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.
