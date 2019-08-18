More from Star Tribune
Local
Minnesota's ancient lake sturgeon could get endangered species protections
Listing fish as endangered could test new rules.
Outdoors
The pleasure of a gun dog's company in old age
As years pass for both hunter and companion, appreciation grows.
High Schools
Reusse: Clipboard-toting mom directs Totino-Grace football 'family' with daughter's devotion
Yvette Woell remains close to the Eagles program nearly five years after daughter Rachel's death.
High Schools
Coon Rapids-Andover falls in second game of Little League World Series
Coon Rapids, which had defeated Bowling Green, Kentucky, 2-1 on Friday in its first game of the double-elimination tournament, will now play at 7 p.m. Monday
Gophers
Pick 6: Gophers, Baylor among dark horse league contenders
The traditional powers will probably wind up claiming the playoff spots and big trophies this year, too. But a few dark horses will emerge to make those conferences races more interesting.