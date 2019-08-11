More from Star Tribune
Twins
Carlos Santana's 10th-inning grand slam sends Cleveland past Twins
The Twins' rally in the ninth inning was snuffed at the plate before the Indians struck against Taylor Rogers.
Sports
Vikings' presence, enthused new coach inject more buzz in win-starved Eagan football
It's the first day of practice, and ties to Vikings make it fresh for Eagan football.
Lynx
Cambage talks about mental health after leading Aces to win
Las Vegas Aces All-Star Liz Cambage was all smiles heading into Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun.
Lynx
League looking into ejections from Phoenix-Dallas game
New WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that the league is looking into a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game on Saturday that resulted in the ejection of Brittney Griner and five other players.
Sports
Biles soars to 6th U.S. gymnastics title; Minnesotans take second, third
Simone Biles messed around and got a triple-double. And just about everything else too on her way to a sixth U.S. women's gymnastics title.