Twins
With rare early lead, Mets' deGrom shines in 4-0 win vs SD
No big league pitcher has been better in the sun than Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
Vikings
Cousins: 'No looking back and full speed ahead'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he enjoyed his summer break, but is looking forward to the 2019 season as training camp starts and isn't looking back at where the team fell short in 2018.
Twins
Rays' Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow
Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will be sidelined until at least September due to arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow.
Sports
Switch of nations finalized, Benjamin eager for nationals
Rai Benjamin: Antiguan cricket player. Just like dad. Sure, the thought perhaps held a certain charm early on.
Vikings
With Daniel Jones waiting, when do Giants sit Eli Manning?
Since taking Daniel Jones with the sixth pick overall in the draft, the biggest question facing Pat Shurmur and the New York Giants is when does the kid replace Eli Manning at quarterback?