National
Rooney steps out: GOP member 'thinking' about impeachment
President Donald Trump gave an atta-boy to Republican Rep. Francis Rooney last year on the congressman's home turf in swing state Florida.
National
Schiff, ever a prosecutor, draws GOP ire in impeachment
There is no Archibald Cox or Ken Starr to be found in President Donald Trump's impeachment. So it's up to Adam Schiff to build the case.
National
California regulator 'astounded' by PG&E shut-off prep
California's top regulator excoriated top executives of the state's largest utility even as Pacific Gas & Electric repeatedly said they know they failed to meet public expectations when it cut the power to more than 2 million people last week.
National
Official arrested, accused of breaking open records law
A South Dakota county auditor accused of failing to make documents available for a public meeting was arrested and charged with violating the state's open meetings law, in a rare move seen as extreme by some media and open-government experts.
National
Diplomat said to have questioned optics of Hunter Biden job
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent told impeachment investigators this week that he had raised concerns in 2015 about Hunter Biden, the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, working with a Ukrainian gas company.