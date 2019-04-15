More from Star Tribune
TV & Media In first night here, Dave Chappelle thanks Minnesota for sending 'wild' politicians to D.C.
45 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico
Officials confirmed the discovery of up to 45 bodies at clandestine burial sites in Mexico, with an estimated 30 cadavers found in one spot in the northern state of Sonora and 15 buried under the patio of a multifamily house on the outskirts of Guadalajara in Jalisco state.
Catastrophic fire engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
A catastrophic fire engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations Monday, threatening one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below. France's Interior Ministry said firefighters might not be able to save the structure.
US airstrike kills top IS group leader in northern Somalia
A United States airstrike killed a senior leader of the extremist rebels of the Islamic State in Somalia group involved in attacks in northern Somalia, U.S. military and a Somali official said Monday.
The Latest: 400 firefighters but Notre Dame may not be saved
The Latest on a fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (all times local):
The Latest: American tourists shocked at Notre Dame fire
The Latest on a fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (all times local):