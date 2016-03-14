More from Star Tribune
Jury awards $3.7M to former UMD women's hockey coach
A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to a former women's hockey coach who sued the University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.
Business
Cooper Union says it will again offer students free tuition
The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City says it plans to reverse course and again make the college tuition-free for all undergraduates.
Nation
Fallen bridge: 'Stress test' preceded collapse that killed 6
An innovative pedestrian bridge being built at Florida International University had been put to a "stress test" and its cables were being tightened when it collapsed over traffic, killing six people and sending 10 to a hospital, authorities said.
National
2 women offer differing views of crisis pregnancy centers
Accounts from two women who visited crisis pregnancy centers , with differing views of the experience:LAUREN GRAYLauren Gray became pregnant when she was in college…
National
Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute
Informed Choices is what its president describes as a "life-affirming" pregnancy center on the edge of downtown Gilroy in northern California.
