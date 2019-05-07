More from Star Tribune
Twins
Buehler pitches Dodgers past Braves 5-3 in playoff rematch
Throwing 100 pitches for the first time this season and almost hitting 100 mph on the radar gun were only part of the reason Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler felt more like himself Monday night.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Ohtani nears Angels return, biding Bumgarner
A look at what's happening around the majors today:OHTANI ON DECKAL Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani will join the Angels in Detroit this week…
Wild
Rask comes up big as Bruins advance to conference final
The Boston Bruins got some timely goals in their tight Eastern Conference semifinal series with Columbus, and when the goals weren't coming, Tuukka Rask stood tall.
Sports
Life remains normal for Kentucky Derby winner Country House
Kentucky Derby winner Country House isn't a racing rock star just yet.
Wild
Blues, Stars meet again in Game 7 for spot in West finals
The Blues and Stars are set for Game 7 in a second-round series again, three years after St. Louis dominated a winner-take-all matchup in Dallas…