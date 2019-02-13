More from Star Tribune
National
Dems ask FBI to probe if Trump Org is 'criminal enterprise'
A group of House Democrats asked the FBI on Wednesday to launch an investigation into whether President Donald Trump's company is a "criminal enterprise" after mass firings at two of his golf clubs where longtime workers were only recently discovered to be in the country illegally.
National
Satanic Temple member loses fight on Missouri abortion law
The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a Satanic Temple member's religious challenge to a state law that requires one of the nation's longest waiting periods for abortion and mandates that women be offered an ultrasound first.
Variety
Texas wife sought divorce before she, 4 others were killed
An East Texas woman who was shot dead along with her husband and three other family members sought a divorce last year.
National
42 shots in hail of police gunfire that killed NYC detective
The robbery suspect targeted in a hail of police gunfire that killed a New York City detective Tuesday night has a long rap sheet and a history of bizzare pranks ready-made for his social media pages.
National
California governor wants users to profit from online data
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state's consumers should get a piece of the billions of dollars that technology companies make off the personal data they collect.
