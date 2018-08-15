More from Star Tribune
Twins
Ozuna homers, Cardinals beat Nationals for 8th straight win
Austin Gomber learned plenty about pressure during a 15-game stint in the St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen earlier this season.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Gophers
Oregon State softball slugger to transfer to Gophers
Hope Brandner, a freshman at Oregon State last season, will transfer to the Gophers and have three seasons of eligibility left. She hit 12 home runs for the Beavers.
Twins
Swanson fills void after Acuna's exit as Braves top Marlins
The Atlanta Braves and their manager had plenty of reasons to be unhappy even after completing their first four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins since 2006.
Sports
Wednesday's Canterbury Park results
1 250 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $6,250. Purse: $7,5004 • Kanned Heat (Goodwin) 2.20 2.40 2.105 • Bodacious Peach (Velazquez) 4.80 4.80…
