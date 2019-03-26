More from Star Tribune
Latvia will open consulate in Minneapolis
John Freivalds, a Latvian immigrant and Minnesota business veteran, will serve as honorary consul for Latvia.
National
Perry defends plan for Nevada nuclear-waste storage site
Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Tuesday defended the Trump administration's plans to collect and store nuclear waste from around the country in a site northwest of Las Vegas, saying that the current system of scattered storage sites in dozens of states was unacceptable.
National
Pence calls for landing US astronauts on moon in 5 years
Vice President Mike Pence is calling for landing astronauts on the moon within five years.
Business
All California fisheries to close in April to protect whales
All fisheries in California will close for the season in April when whales are feeding off the state's coast as part of an effort to keep Dungeness crab fishery gear from killing protected whales.
National
Lawsuit: Sater looked to launder cash through Trump projects
A Soviet-born convicted felon who worked on real estate deals with President Donald Trump was accused in a lawsuit Monday of plotting to use Trump-branded skyscrapers to launder money allegedly stolen from a Kazakhstan bank.