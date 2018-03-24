More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Racial dynamic draws focus in case vs. Noor in Damond killing
Some Somali-Americans worried their community, rather than the use of deadly force by an officer, will end up on trial.
Local
Minnesotans add passion, voices to D.C. march on gun control
Students from many backgrounds joined together as 800,000 rallied for stricter gun control as part of the March for Our Lives event.
St. Paul
In St. Paul, 20,000 rally for gun control
In rallies at the Capitol and in a few other communities across Minnesota, students found new power and energy as they led March for Our Lives demonstrations.
South Metro
Shakopee schools chief looks to heal troubled district – and himself
Superintendent Gary Anger has relied on small gestures to boost morale in an embattled district stung by scandal.
West Metro
Serious Moonlight Benefit concert supports LGBT youths in Delano
Serious Moonlight Benefit concert has roots in Delano, which has faced race, sexual-preference strife.
