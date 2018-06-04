More from Star Tribune
Kaler to step down as U of Minnesota president
"The University will benefit from a fresh perspective," he said in statement.
National
Foxconn plans to analyze workers' health data in Wisconsin
Foxconn Technology Group plans to collaborate with a regional health care system to lower the cost of health care for future employees at its $10 billion manufacturing complex planned in southeast Wisconsin.
Local
Stretch of West River Parkway closed out of mudslide fear
Earlier, storms caused flash flooding in central Minnesota.
National
Sanders heads to Minnesota to stump for Ellison in AG race
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming to Minnesota to support Rep. Keith Ellison's bid for attorney general.
Local
Hearing to decide fate of Milwaukee scooter rentals delayed
A hearing to determine whether a California-based company can continue renting electric scooters in Milwaukee is being rescheduled.
