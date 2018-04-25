More from Star Tribune
Local
Same infected traveler exposed public to measles in Minnesota, Wis., Iowa
The exposure incidents spanned a Friday through a Monday in mid-April.
National
DNR approves pulling Lake Michigan water for Foxconn plant
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved a request Wednesday to pull millions of gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan to serve a new Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing plant, helping the Taiwanese electronics giant clear a major regulatory hurdle.
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court considers when cameras should be in court
The state's high court held a public hearing Wednesday on the future of a pilot project allowing cameras in criminal sentencing hearings.
Stage & Arts
Mary Giles, fiber artist who transformed basketry, dies at 73
Over the past four decades, Giles helped move the boundaries of basket weaving and earned international recognition for her art.
National
Minnesota tax bill heads to House floor
A GOP-sponsored bill aligning Minnesota's tax code to sweeping federal changes will head to the House floor for a vote.
