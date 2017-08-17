They wash their hands of neo-Nazis and wag their fingers at leftists. But in the frenzied blame game over the deadly violence at a rally of white supremacists, Donald Trump's loyal base is happy to absolve the president himself.

They wash their hands of neo-Nazis and wag their fingers at leftists. But in the frenzied blame game over the deadly violence at a rally of white supremacists, Donald Trump's loyal base is happy to absolve the president himself.