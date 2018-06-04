More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Driver falls asleep, crashes into school bus
The Latest on a school bus crash northeast of Denver (all times local):
'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states.
Trump dishes up fresh dose of chaos aimed at May, Londoners
A pomp-filled welcome ceremony at Blenheim Palace quickly was overshadowed by a newspaper interview in which President Trump blasted Prime Minister Theresa May, blamed the London mayor for terror attacks against the city and argued that Europe was "losing its culture" because of immigration.
Oregon's medical marijuana program admits to problems
The agency overseeing Oregon's legal medical marijuana industry conceded in a report Thursday it has not provided effective oversight of growers and others in the industry, creating opportunities for weed to be diverted to the black market.
Mnuchin says trade talks with China have 'broken down'
He said there is no clear path to a deal with China.
