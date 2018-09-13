More from Star Tribune
Hostile environment? Diggs and Rudolph talk about Lambeau Field
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Kyle Rudolph recount their experiences with fans (and beer) while playing at Lambeau field.
Thielen: 'It's just a really fun place to play'
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen talked to reporters about playing at Green Bay, the Packers' fan base and the importance of having a routine while on the road.
Mankato's Happy Chef is talking again
There's no longer a button — the chef's voice now is activated by motion sensors.
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and breezy, high 83
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Access Vikings: 'It's Packers week'
With Vikings fans' favorite rivalry up next, reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down all that is happening in anticipation of game two against Green Bay. Will Aaron Rodgers play? How will Kirk Cousins handle his first game as a Viking at Lambeau Field?
