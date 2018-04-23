More from Star Tribune
Tunisian medina a maze of courtyards, craftsmen and carpets
Enter gates of the medina in Sfax, Tunisia, walk into a maze of long, covered passageways and step into another world.
Southern California airport reopens after partial evacuation
All gates at Southern California's Ontario International Airport are open again after part of a terminal was briefly evacuated while a bomb squad investigated a suspicious device.
Dream job: Harley-Davidson interns get a free motorcycle
Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its summer internship program.
Whistleblower: School used software to get more state money
Education regulators are reviewing a whistleblower's claim that Ohio's then-largest online charter school intentionally inflated attendance figures tied to its state funding using software it purchased after previous allegations of attendance inflation, The Associated Press has learned.
Gun reform hard sell in rural Kentucky after school shooting
Jeff Dysinger's daughter survived a shooting at her Kentucky high school, but he and many others in the rural community haven't joined the national outcry over guns.
