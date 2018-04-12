More from Star Tribune
Kooyenga can accept help on theft settlement reimbursement
Wisconsin law allows Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga to ask family and friends to help him reimburse the state for a $30,000 theft settlement.
Priebus says he won't run for Ryan's Wisconsin seat
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus took himself out of consideration Thursday as a candidate to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan, as other Wisconsin Republicans contemplated whether to join the fray.
Man who allegedly stole monkey from Dayton's tells his tale
Tom Netka, now deceased, told the tale of a monkey he supposedly took from Dayton's in the 1960s. The remains of a monkey were discovered this week during the building's renovation.
Want a mummified monkey found in downtown Dayton's? No receipt needed
The remains found by a construction worker may have been animal stolen in '60s.
Weekend winter storm with rain, ice and snow targets Minnesota
Some parts of Minnesota will be buried by a foot of snow. Other parts will be slapped with a rain-ice-snow combo.