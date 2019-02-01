More from Star Tribune
One year ago: Minnesota snowmobiler soars over Nicollet Mall
Levi LaVallee jumped his snowmobile 100 feet over Nicollet Mall last winter during the run-up to Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Video
Afternoon forecast: The warm-up begins; high 19
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Man shares tragic tale of frostbite
After cancer claimed the love of his life, 57-year-old Jay Mitchell refused to part ways with his furry companion–even if that meant losing his toes to frostbite.
World
Pompeo announces US withdrawal from INF treaty
The Trump administration announced Friday that it is withdrawing from a treaty that has been a centerpiece of superpower arms control since the Cold War and whose demise some analysts worry could fuel a new arms race.
Business
Teen who found Apple bug just wants a thank you
This week's iPhone eavesdropping scare is over after Apple shut down a bug in its FaceTime group-chatting feature, but a 14-year-old high school student in Tucson, Arizona, is hoping for a thank you. Even a reward.
