Movies
No price hike, but new caps on MoviePass discount tix plan
MoviePass, a discount service for movie tickets at theaters, is walking back a planned 50 percent price increase following a subscriber backlash. But the cash-starved company will soon impose a cap of three movies per month, instead of one every day.
Variety
Judges in public defender case skeptical of federal role
Judges hearing an appeal on whether putting poor defendants on wait lists for attorneys violates their constitutional rights appeared skeptical as to whether it was the federal court's job to step in.
Nation
Lemonade stand robber on the run; DNA could help track him
A teenager who held up a North Carolina lemonade stand for $17 was still at large Monday, and authorities said they hoped to track him through surveillance footage and possible DNA and fingerprint tests.
Variety
Arrests made at protest blocking private prison headquarters
Police on Monday arrested some of the several dozen demonstrators who were blocking the entrances to the Tennessee headquarters of private prison operator CoreCivic.
National
Dakota Access developer amends $1B racketeering lawsuit
The developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline on Monday amended a $1 billion racketeering lawsuit it filed last August against three environmental entities after a federal judge criticized the original filing as vague and threatened to throw it out of court.