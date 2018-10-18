More from Star Tribune
World
The Latest: UN expert: Government abductions are new worry
The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier…
World
Key groups urge Turkey to seek UN probe of missing Khashoggi
Leading human rights and journalists' organizations urged Turkey on Thursday to ask the United Nations to launch an investigation into the disappearance and "possible extrajudicial execution" of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
World
Pressure turns to Mexico as migrant caravan heads for border
As some 3,000 Hondurans made their way through Guatemala, attention turned to Mexico, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to close the U.S.-Mexico border if authorities there fail to stop them — a nearly unthinkable move that would disrupt hundreds of thousands of legal freight, vehicle and pedestrian crossings each day.
World
Israeli rights group criticizes 'oppression' of Palestinians
The head of Israel's leading human rights group strongly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government during a contentious U.N. Security Council meeting on Thursday for what he called its "supremacy and oppression" of the Palestinians.
World
Former Chinese internment camp detainee denied US visa
An outspoken former detainee in China's internment camps for Muslims said Thursday his application for a visa to visit the United States was rejected despite an invitation to speak at Congress about his ordeal.
