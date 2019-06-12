More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Former tight end Jordan to be inducted into Vikings ring of honor
Steve Jordan will be honored at the Vikings’ Oct. 24 game against Washington. He played for 13 years in Minnesota after he was a seventh-round pick out of Brown University in 1982.
Twins
Video shows sophisticated attack on ex-Twins slugger David Ortiz
Dominican prosecutors say witnesses and security camera footage show that the attempt to kill former Red Sox star David Ortiz was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, indicating a new level of sophistication in the attack.
Gophers
Cavaliers hire Cal women's coach Gottlieb as assistant
The Cavaliers have lured away another prominent college coach.
Sports
Vekic advances at rain-ravaged Nottingham Open
Former champion Donna Vekic defeated Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-0 on Wednesday as the Nottingham Open finally got underway after two days were completely washed out by rain.
MN United
Germany gets another 1-0 win at World Cup, beating Spain
Germany is finding it far from easy going at the World Cup.