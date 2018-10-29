More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Hurricane Oscar gains strength but still no threat to land
Hurricane Oscar has gained a little strength, but forecasters say the storm is curving away from land over the Atlantic Ocean.
Local
Good weather speeds Minnesota harvest before rain moves in
Minnesota farmers took advantage of favorable weather early last week to make good progress on harvesting before rain moved in.
Variety
Synagogue massacre defendant appears in court in wheelchair
The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs Monday to face charges he killed 11 people in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
National
Lawmakers ask FEMA for more housing for storm survivors
Two U.S. senators and three congressmen are asking federal officials to bring recreational vehicles and mobile homes to the Florida Panhandle to help residents who lost their homes to Hurricane Michael.
National
Correction: Rival Candidates-Duet story
In a story Oct. 26 about two rival candidates performing a duet, The Associated Press reported erroneously when one candidate emailed the other. It was two days before the debate, not two weeks.
