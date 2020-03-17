More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Twin Cities EMS: 'Reserve 911 for true emergencies'
As first-responders experience a deluge in calls, they are taking new precautions to avoid contracting the virus.
East Metro
Expert: Washington County deputy lacked sufficient reason to shoot armed and suicidal man
An expert witness for the prosecution in the manslaughter trial of Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Krook said Tuesday that the deputy didn’t have sufficient…
Coronavirus
Minnesota courts halt late fees, license suspensions to slow foot traffic amid virus
Temporary changes took effect Monday, last 30 days.
Coronavirus
Low-level jail bookings, court hearings and fines suspended to avoid spread of virus
Public defenders are also rallying to release nonviolent inmates
South Metro
Police trying to determine where teen was when run over and killed in Inver Grove Heights
The 46-year-old driver of the SUV was cooperating with authorities, police said.