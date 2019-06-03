More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police promote 17 to leadership roles
The officers were promoted to the ranks of sergeant, commander, inspector and deputy chief.
Local
Minnesota Muslims prepare for Eid al-Fitr holiday
It's one of the busiest times of year at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis.
Local
Political activist Janet Shapiro dies at 85
It's hard to know what Janet Shapiro did best — her interests ranged from political activism to pottery, with so much in between.But the Minneapolis…
West Metro
Judge: Cameras allowed in Friday sentencing of former officer Noor
State sentencing guidelines call for 11 to 15 years in prison for third-degree murder for defendants with no criminal history.
Local
Mall of America attacker gets 19 years in prison
A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.