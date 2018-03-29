More from Star Tribune
Russia retaliates: Expels 150 U.S., western nation diplomats
Russia on Thursday responded quid pro quo to the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain.
World
Syrian government gives rebels in enclave 3-day ultimatum
The Syrian government has given a final, three-day ultimatum to the largest rebel group in the enclave of eastern Ghouta to leave the last remaining rebel-held town in the area, state TV reported on Thursday.
World
US says airstrike killed top al-Qaida leader in Libya
A U.S. airstrike last weekend in southwestern Libya killed two al-Qaida militants, including a top recruiter, the military's Africa Command said.
World
The Latest: Chunks of plaster fall from St. Peter's Basilica
The Latest on Holy Thursday (all times local):
World
Pakistani police say provincial politician killed journalist
Pakistani police say a local politician in the eastern Punjab province has shot and killed a journalist working for a local newspaper before fleeing the scene.
