More From Sports
Motorsports
Alonso returns to McLaren for another shot at Indy 500
Fernando Alonso will again attempt to complete motorsports' Triple Crown with a return to the Indianapolis 500 in May with McLaren.The team failed to qualify…
Vikings
Determining All-Decade team for 2010s no easy chore
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is embarking on a difficult assignment: determining the All-Decade team of the 2010s.Yes, there are some slam dunks on…
Vikings
Spielman: 'No reason' to think Diggs won't remain with Vikings
Stefon Diggs caused a stir on social media recently when he removed all pictures of himself in a Vikings uniform from his Instagram account, following a season where he incurred more than $200,000 in fines.
Vikings
Spielman: Vikings' salary cap situation forcing 'tough decisions'
At the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman discussed "tough decisions" on the horizon and quarterback Kirk Cousins' future.
Gophers
Remy Martin revs up his hair-raising game for Arizona State
Remy Martin's bloom of hair has an ebullient quality to it, shimmying as he shakes a defender, bopping when he stops and pops, swooshing back as if he's in a wind tunnel as he flashes through the lane.