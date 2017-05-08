More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Syrian Kurds: Turkish attacks on Afrin kill 20
The Latest on developments in Syria's seven-year civil war (all times local):
World
Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
Hillary Clinton was treated briefly at a hospital in western India after suffering a minor injury at her hotel, the head of the hospital said Friday
World
North Korean minister in Sweden amid Trump-Kim speculation
North Korea's foreign minister met briefly with Sweden's prime minister Friday during a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fueled speculation about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
World
Nepal plane crash survivor says don't drink, sleep on flight
A Nepali travel agent who survived a plane crash earlier this week says passengers should not drink during flights and refrain from sleeping during landing and takeoff.
World
Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff
Russia will expel British diplomats in a worsening global standoff over a nerve agent attack on an ex-spy — but still isn't saying when or how many.
