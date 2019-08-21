More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Edwards says defense not focusing on rankings
Defensive coordinator George Edwards is happy to have Linval Joseph back and says he's working with the defense on a rush plan to handle quarterback Kyler Murray's mobility in their game against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Wild
Wild names Bill Guerin team's new general manager
Guerin, 48, spent the past eight years with the Penguins — three as player development coach, beginning in 2011, and the past five as assistant to general manager Jim Rutherford.
Sports
Defending champs Osaka, Djokovic are No. 1 seeds for US Open
Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are the No. 1 seeds for singles play in the U.S. Open.
Sports
Sometimes losing teams enjoy LLWS consolation games the most
The bleachers at Volunteer Stadium were nearly full when Kentucky took on Australia, but to outfielder Jackson Idlett, the whole thing felt low key.
Vikings
Maalouf: 'We want to make the right choice'
Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf says choosing players for various roles could extend through the final game of the preseason.