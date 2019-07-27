Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf has 14 years of experience in the NFL and hopes to help the team's offense in his new role. He says he wants to give equal chances to the long snappers during training before making a final decision when the season starts.

Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf has 14 years of experience in the NFL and hopes to help the team's offense in his new role. He says he wants to give equal chances to the long snappers during training before making a final decision when the season starts.