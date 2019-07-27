More from Star Tribune
Let's Race 2! Pocono set for shortened races in twin bill
Let's race two!
Vikings
Maalouf wants to give snappers equal opportunity
Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf has 14 years of experience in the NFL and hopes to help the team's offense in his new role. He says he wants to give equal chances to the long snappers during training before making a final decision when the season starts.
Vikings
Giants WR Tate suspended 4 games for fertility drug use
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended for four games for using a drug prescribed for fertility planning.
Motorsports
Champ Stamp: Wallace says he'll get tattoo of Richard Petty
Bubba Wallace is committed to getting a "champ stamp " of Richard Petty.
Sports
Egan Bernal all but secures Tour de France win
Perpetuating the tradition of great Colombian climbers, Egan Bernal left his mark on the Tour de France in the mountains. But unlike his flashy predecessors, he is also poised to win cycling's biggest race.