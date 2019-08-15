More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Lakers' Cousins tears ACL in left knee, awaiting surgery
DeMarcus Cousins is facing rehab from another major injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers have endured their first big problem of a season with championship expectations.
Twins
Bellinger hits 40th but Dodgers lose to Marlins, 13-7
The rout-filled Dodgers-Marlins season series ended Thursday afternoon, and look who's laughing now.
Sports
GAMEVIEW: Twins at Texas
The first game of a four-game series in Arlington, Texas.
Vikings
Vikings day at camp: Kaare Vedvik goes 5-for-6 on field goals
But he missed from 40 yards into a light breeze, and his 47-yarder barely cleared.
Golf
Thomas turns it around and shares lead at Medinah
On the range, Justin Thomas had no idea where the ball was going. Some five hours later, he had a share of the course record at Medinah.