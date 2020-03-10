More from Star Tribune
Wisconsin officials caution against travel due to COVID-19
Wisconsin health officials urged residents Tuesday to avoid non-essential travel following confirmation that the two latest people in the state who tested positive for COVID-19 had recently visited areas where the coronavirus is more widespread.
St. Paul
St. Paul teachers go on strike; classes canceled again Wednesday
It's not yet known when talks will resume. The district's preparing seven sites for use by elementary students from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, according to Superintendent Joe Gothard.
West Metro
Motorist shoots at other vehicle in road-rage incident in Golden Valley
The person in the targeted vehicle was not hurt, according to police.
Local
BCA: N. Minnesota deputies gave 'multiple commands' before fatally shooting homicide suspect
Maynard Anderson was killed by a neighbor who had been acting erratic, according to a witness.
National
Miller Park stadium tax set to end after 23 years
After 23 years, the five-county sales tax that paid for construction of Miller Park in Milwaukee will end March 31.