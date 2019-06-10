More from Star Tribune
Youthful field, Northfield senior lead the way in 3A girls' golf state tournament
Seven of the eight top finishers are back from last year, including five who are sophomores or younger.
Motorsports
Rescheduled Cup race set for Monday at Michigan
NASCAR's Cup Series will try again to hold its race at Michigan International Speedway after rain forced a postponement over the weekend.
Celebrities
AP Exclusive: OJ Simpson says 'Life is fine' after prison
After 25 years living under the shadow of one of the nation's most notorious murder cases, O.J. Simpson says his life has entered a phase he calls the "no negative zone."
MN United
Ellis downplays comments by former US goalkeeper Hope Solo
U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis has downplayed critical comments made by former goalkeeper Hope Solo, who said the World Cup-winning coach "cracks under pressure."
MN United
Argentina earns first World Cup point with 0-0 Japan draw
Argentina held former champion Japan to a 0-0 draw Monday to earn its first ever point in the Women's World Cup.