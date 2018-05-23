More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Curses! Andretti weary of talking Indy 500 disappointment
Marco Andretti had already wagered a few bucks with teammate Alexander Rossi on the Super Bowl and then decided to up the ante. Andretti tweeted that if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots, he'd meet fans at his hometown's downtown circle .
High Schools
Bloomington Jefferson upsets Chanhassen in softball
Bloomington Jefferson upset second seeded Chanhassen 5-3 in the Class 4A, Section 2 second round Tuesday night in softball action.
Wild
New Wild GM Fenton no stranger to being creative with building a roster
North Score: Paul Fenton, introduced as the Wild's general manager on Tuesday, said analytics will play a role in every move he makes. That's what he did in Nashville, which is now a Stanley Cup contender.
Twins
Positive anger: Lynn upset with finish of otherwise stellar Twins victory
Twins starter Lance Lynn on Tuesday wasn't happy with his ending but pitched 6⅔ of a 6-0 win thanks to a pair of doubles each from Ehire Adrianza and Brian Dozier.
Twins
Twins' roster might remain in flux for a few days
Expect the Twins, who currently have 12 pitchers and 13 position players on the roster, to light up the transaction wire between the end of Wednesday's series finale against Detroit and Friday's game at Seattle.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.