Hundley's pinch-hit single in 9th rallies Giants past Padres
After sitting on the bench all night, Giants backup catcher Nick Hundley took one look at the lineup card in the ninth inning and figured he might get a chance to hit.
Golf
Column: Payne's influence on American sports is undeniable
Billy Payne is pondering the next chapter in his life.
Wild
Home is where the 'L' is? Home teams struggling in playoffs
Having home ice is supposed to be an advantage in the NHL. So far in the 2018 playoffs, the only guarantee to playing at home is a monochrome backdrop provided by fans in team-specific T-shirts.
Wild
Karlsson's OT goal caps Golden Knights wild win over Sharks
William Karlsson and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights proved they can handle some adversity just as well as they can thrive as front-runners like they did most of their inaugural season.
Twins
Pollock hits 3 HRs, Greinke pitches D-backs past Dodgers 8-5
A.J. Pollock provided the power, Zack Greinke the pitching and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers — again.
