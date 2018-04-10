More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins' Buxton honored as Defensive Player of the Year
"He's got the tools to be at the top in almost every category, whether it's first-steps, routes, closing speed, all those type of things," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.
Twins
Astros' Verlander too much as Twins squander chances in 2-0 loss
Lynn can't keep pace with Astros' Verlander, and Rosario struggles at plate and in field.
Twins
Monday's Twins-Houston game recap
Houston's Justin Verlander gave up four hits, one walk and had nine strikeouts in seven innings to earn him his 18th career victory over the Twins.
Sports
ESPN, Minneapolis agree on two-year extension for summer X Games
The ESPN event will be staged at U.S. Bank Stadium through 2020.
Wolves
Spurs, Pelicans, Thunder all in; 1 spot left in West race
A look at the NBA playoff picture, with two days remaining in the regular season and now only one berth left to be decided:WEST UPDATEThe…
