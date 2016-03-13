Gophers men's hockey coach Don Lucia knew that winning another Big Ten championship would be tough this year with a young team, but they rallied to win a fifth consecutive regular-season conference championship with a 4-1 win over Wisconsin on Saturday night.

Gophers men's hockey coach Don Lucia knew that winning another Big Ten championship would be tough this year with a young team, but they rallied to win a fifth consecutive regular-season conference championship with a 4-1 win over Wisconsin on Saturday night.