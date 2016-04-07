More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Fallen officer saw law enforcement as his calling
William Mathews was the kind of police officer who cared deeply about keeping people safe — right up to the moment when one of those…
bylinetest091517d
summary added
testing complex byline
William Mathews was the kind of police officer who cared deeply about keeping people safe — right up to the moment when one of those…
bylinetest2
thin space fixed.
bylinetest1
Original version.