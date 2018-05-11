More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Milwaukee County might weigh in on marijuana legalization
Milwaukee County Supervisor John Weishan wants to ask voters if they want Wisconsin to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older.
Local
Weekend traffic: Closures on I-394 and I-94 in Minneapolis will put drivers on detour
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding anglers heading to this weekend's fishing opener to plan ahead and leave plenty of time to get to their destination. The advice holds true for motorists traveling in downtown Minneapolis where two freeways will be closed.
National
Racine officer accused of using excessive force on student
A Racine police officer is accused of using excessive force against a Park High School student in 2015.
Local
N.D. woman sentenced in murder of Minn. woman tied to cinder block and drowned
A North Dakota woman charged as an accomplice in the slaying of a Minnesota woman three years ago has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.
Local
Man who allegedly ran down motorcyclist in Scott County arrested
The April 29 crash left 18-year-old Grant Skluzacek injured
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.